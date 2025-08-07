What Questions Should I Ask My Car Accident Lawyer NYC?

When you’ve been in a car accident and are looking to claim compensation, the importance of getting the right car accident lawyer in NYC to handle your case cannot be understated. But how will you know if the lawyer you have your eye on is the right fit for your case? Over the years, we at Gabriel Law have had the privilege of helping clients with their insurance claims and personal injury lawsuits, and we want to help you make an informed choice.

In this blog, we’ll be highlighting some of the key questions you as a potential client should ask during the initial consultation to ensure that you’re working with someone with the resources, experience, and commitment needed to see your case through to the end.

Questions about the lawyer’s experience

A major determinant of choosing a lawyer is understanding their background and experience, particularly whether they have experience handling insurance claims and personal injury lawsuits. If they have handled similar cases in the past, they will be familiar with all the formalities, procedures, and legal precedents that would help you secure a favorable settlement.

How long have you been practicing as a personal injury lawyer?

How many car accident cases have you handled before?

Have you worked on cases similar to mine, and what were the outcomes of those cases?

At Gabriel Law, our attorneys have over 50 years of combined experience focusing on a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death, premises liability, and many more.

Questions about the lawyer’s assessment of the facts

Once you’ve shared the details of your event, a lawyer will give you their initial assessment of your potential legal position, as well as your rights and liabilities. The initial assessment is crucial in helping you identify the strengths and weaknesses of your case. This will allow you to make an informed decision on whether you should pursue legal action, and should you do so, identify the best option available.

Do you think I have a strong case? Why or why not?

What are the facts that help my case?

What facts may be used against me?

Based on the evidence, do you think we can take this to court?

Questions about legal strategy

Once the lawyer has determined you have a case that will hold up in either negotiations or trial, take the time to understand the legal strategy the lawyer is planning to adopt. Knowing their approach to dealing with personal injury matters will help you decide whether they are the right fit for your goals and help you feel confident about what to expect in the end.

What is your strategy for negotiating with the insurance company?

Will you be personally handling my case, or will it be passed on to someone else?

How will you assess the value of my case?

Do you think I should settle or fight it out?

Questions about fees and payment structures

If there is no clear agreement, legal fees can be a contentious topic and a point of friction between lawyers and clients. Therefore, before you sign the retainer agreement, make sure to thoroughly discuss the lawyer’s approach to legal fees to avoid any unnecessary surprises.

Do you work on a contingency fee basis?

What is your contingency fee percentage?

Are there any upfront fees I need to pay?

How will you handle the fees for expert witnesses and accident reconstruction experts?

Do you charge consultation fees?

Will I owe anything if we don’t win the case?

At Gabriel Law, our personal injury law firm NYC believes in building trust through transparency and integrity. We do not want to add to your financial worries. That is why our initial consultations are free of charge, and we take cases on a contingency basis. Simply put, if you don’t win, there is no fee.

Questions about my responsibilities in the case

While your NYC car accident lawyer can handle all the legal matters, they won’t be able to accomplish much without your active support. During your meeting, try to clarify your role in the proceedings and understand what is expected of you to ensure that everything goes according to plan. After all, your case is only as good as the evidence you present in your favor.

What will you be needing from me as the case moves forward?

What are the things I should and shouldn’t do as the case progresses?

What should I do if the insurance company contacts me directly?

What should I do if I change my contact information?

How can I assist with any evidence gathering for my case?

Are there any deadlines I should keep in mind?

Conclusion

Asking the questions we’ve mentioned and more is the best way to ensure that both you and your potential lawyer are on the same page, ensuring the best legal representation for your car accident case. Should you ever find yourself injured in a car accident and are looking to claim compensation, do not hesitate to contact Gabriel Law. Our experienced lawyers believe in open, honest communication and know how to get the job done.