FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, and How to Watch

Published

3 hours ago

on

FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2025

The ninth edition of the 3×3 basketball World Cup will take place from June 23 to 29 at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The two-year wait is nearly over as anticipation for the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025 soars. The 3×3 World Cup 2025 will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from June 23 to 29. Half-court stars will make the trip.

At the ninth edition of 3×3’s showpiece event, 40 teams will travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s historic capital, with the goal of winning the world title.

Serbia will defend its men’s tournament crown after finishing sixth in Vienna two years ago, a record.

The formidable Strahinja Stojacic will serve as their leader, and the team will also include well-known actors Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic.

In the meantime, the United States will be attempting to go back-to-back in the women’s competition, but their lineup is quite different from 2023’s.

French talisman Franck Seguela, Canadian veteran Kacie Bosh, Spanish favorite Sandra Ygueravide, and clutch Dutch Olympic hero Worthy de Jong are more 3×3 basketball players to keep an eye on.

Everything you need to enjoy every moment of the action is right here.

FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Women’s Teams

Ordered by seeding.

  • People’s Republic of China – Li Wenxia, Yang Hengyu, Zhang Wanglai, Mengyun Zhou
  • Netherlands – Janis Boonstra, Noortje Driessen, Ilse Kuijt, Evelien Lutje Schipolt
  • France – Coline Franchelin, Hortense Limouzin, Marie Mane, Marie Michelle Milapie
  • Spain – Gracia Alonso De Armino, Juana Camilion, Cecilia Muhate, Sandra Ygueravide
  • Germany – Ama Degbeon, Elisa Mevius, Sarah Polleros, Laura Zolper
  • Canada – Kacie Bosch, Cassandra Brown, Paige Crozon, Saicha Grant-Allen
  • United States – Morgan Maly, Sarah Strong, Mikaylah Williams, Sahara Williams
  • Poland – Klaudia Gertchen, Anna Pawlowska, Weronika Telenga, Aleksandra Ziemborska
  • Italy – Raelin D’Alie, Sofia Frustaci, Beatrice Olajide, Ludovica Sammartino
  • Czechia – Kristyna Brabencova, Katerina Galickova, Petra Malikova, Karolina Sotolova
  • Hungary – Dorottya Budacsik, Reka Manyoky, Klaudia Papp, Orsolya Toth
  • Mongolia – Ariuntsetseg Bat-Erdene, Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan, Nandinkhusel Nyamjav, Khulan Onolbaatar
  • Ukraine – Daria Dubniuk, Anzhelika Liashko, Miriam Uro-Nilie, Tetiana Yurkevichus
  • Austria – Alexia Allesch, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sina Elke Hollerl, Sigrid Koizar
  • Japan – Hanashima Momoka, Katsura Aoi, Miyashita Kiho, Takahashi Fuyuko
  • Australia – Anneli Maley, Miela Sowah, Marena Whittle, Alex Wilson
  • Chile – Gabi Ahumada, Ziomara Morrison, Fernanda Ovalle, Francisca Salvatierra
  • Latvia – Marta Daniela Leimane, Marta Miscenko, Digna Strautmane, Ketija Vihmane
  • Brazil – Gabriella D’Arrigo, Gabriela Guimaraes, Kawanni Silva, Luana de Souza
  • Madagascar – Sydonie Marie Erica Andriamihajanirina, Harisoa Muriel Hajanirina, Minaoharisoa Christiane Jaofera, Rondro Emerachine Raherimanana

FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Men’s teams

Ordered by seeding.

  • Serbia – Nemanja Barac, Marko Brankovic, Dejan Majstorovic, Strahinja Stojacic
  • United States – Henry Caruso, Mitch Hahn, James Parrott, Dylan Travis
  • France – Paul Djoko, Jules Rambaut, Franck Seguela, Raphael Wilson
  • Netherlands – Bryan Alberts, Jan Driessen, Worthy de Jong, Dimeo van der Horst
  • Lithuania – Evaldas Dziaugys, Titas Janusevicius, Aurelijus Pukelis, Gabrielius Celka
  • Austria – Toni Blazan, Matthias Linortner, Enis Murati, Fabio Sohnel
  • Latvia – Kristaps Gluditis, Karlis Lasmanis, Nauris Miezis, Zigmars Raimo
  • Germany – Denzel Agyeman, Sidi Beikame, Leon Fertig, Fabian Giessmann
  • Belgium – Bryan De Valck, Dennis Donkor, Jonas Foerts, Vic Van Oosterwyck
  • Mongolia – Anand Ariunbold, Delgernyam Davaasambuu, Dulguun Enkhbat, Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar
  • People’s Republic of China – Guo Hanyu, Wang Zengjie, Xiang ZhiChao, Yan Peng
  • Spain – Ivan Aurrecoechea, Guim Exposito, Carlos Martinez, Fallou Niang
  • Switzerland – Jonathan Dubas, Natan Jurkovitz, Thomas Jurkovitz, Jonathan Kazadi
  • Puerto Rico – Leandro Allende, Nathaniel Butler, Luis Cuascut, Antonio Ralat
  • Japan – Dewa Ryoichi, Igo Kenya, Nakanishi Yuki, Saito Ryoma
  • Montenegro – Petar Ivanovic, Milos Jovanovic, Marko Raicevic, Aleksa Vujadinovic
  • Canada – Grant Allen Audu, Jerome Desrosiers, Alex Johnson, Aaron James Anthony Rhooms
  • Australia – Jonah Antonio, Joshua Davey, Alex Higgins-Titsha, John Charles Dillon Smith
  • Great Britain – Hafeez Abdul, Ashley Hamilton, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Evan Walshe
  • Madagascar – Anthony Nelson Severin Rasolomanana, Elly Randriamampionona, Livio Ratianarvio, Alpha Solondrainy

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 1 Schedule: June 23, 2025

All times are local (UTC+8).

TimeMatchRound
11:00 AMPR China v AustraliaWomen Pool A
11:25 AMMadagascar v ItalyWomen Pool A
11:50 AMSpain v SwitzerlandMen Pool D
12:15 PMGreat Britain v NetherlandsMen Pool D
12:40 PMAustralia v PolandWomen Pool A
1:05 PMItaly v PR ChinaWomen Pool A
1:40 PMLithuania v SpainMen Pool D
2:05 PMSwitzerland v Great BritainMen Pool D
2:30 PMPoland v MadagascarWomen Pool A
2:55 PMCanada v LatviaWomen Pool C
4:20 PMNetherlands v LithuaniaMen Pool D
4:45 PMUnited States v JapanMen Pool B
5:10 PMHungary v FranceWomen Pool C
5:35 PMAustria v CanadaWomen Pool C
6:00 PMLatvia v MontenegroMen Pool B
6:25 PMMongolia v United StatesMen Pool B
7:00 PMLatvia v HungaryWomen Pool C
7:25 PMFrance v AustriaWomen Pool C
7:50 PMJapan v MontenegroMen Pool B
8:15 PMLatvia v MongoliaMen Pool B

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 2 Schedule: June 24, 2025

TimeTeamRound
11:00 AMMadagascar v BelgiumMen Pool A
11:25 AMAustralia v GermanyMen Pool A
11:50 AMChile v CzechiaWomen Pool B
12:15 PMNetherlands v JapanWomen Pool B
12:40 PMBelgium v SerbiaMen Pool A
1:05 PMGermany v MadagascarMen Pool A
1:40 PMUnited States v CzechiaWomen Pool B
2:05 PMJapan v ChileWomen Pool B
2:30 PMSerbia v AustraliaMen Pool A
2:55 PMAustria v CanadaMen Pool C
4:20 PMNetherlands v United StatesWomen Pool B
4:45 PMGermany v BrazilWomen Pool D
5:10 PMPR China v Puerto RicoMen Pool C
5:35 PMFrance v AustriaMen Pool C
6:00 PMSpain v UkraineWomen Pool D
6:25 PMBrazil v MongoliaWomen Pool D
7:00 PMCanada v PR ChinaMen Pool C
7:25 PMFrance v Puerto RicoMen Pool C
7:50 PMUkraine v GermanyWomen Pool D
8:15 PMMongolia v SpainWomen Pool D

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 3 Schedule: June 25, 2025

TimeTeamRound
11:00 AMAustralia v MadagascarWomen Pool A
11:25 AMPR China v PolandWomen Pool A
11:50 AMLithuania v Great BritainMen Pool D
12:15 PMNetherlands v SwitzerlandMen Pool D
12:40 PMItaly v AustraliaWomen Pool A
1:05 PMMadagascar v PR ChinaWomen Pool A
1:40 PMGreat Britain v SpainMen Pool D
2:05 PMSwitzerland v LithuaniaMen Pool D
2:30 PMPoland v ItalyWomen Pool A
2:55 PMHungary v AustriaWomen Pool C
4:20 PMSpain v NetherlandsMen Pool D
4:45 PMUnited States v LatviaMen Pool B
5:10 PMFrance v CanadaWomen Pool C
5:35 PMAustria v LatviaWomen Pool C
6:00 PMMontenegro v MongoliaMen Pool B
6:25 PMJapan v LatviaMen Pool B
7:00 PMCanada v HungaryWomen Pool C
7:25 PMLatvia v FranceWomen Pool C
7:50 PMMontenegro v United StatesMen Pool B
8:15 PMMongolia v JapanMen Pool B

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 4 Schedule: June 26, 2025

TimeTeamRound
11:00 AMBelgium v AustraliaMen Pool A
11:25 AMMadagascar v SerbiaMen Pool A
11:50 AMJapan v United StatesWomen Pool B
12:15 PMChile v NetherlandsWomen Pool B
12:40 PMGermany v BelgiumMen Pool A
1:05 PMAustralia v MadagascarMen Pool A
1:40 PMCzechia v JapanWomen Pool B
2:05 PMUnited States v ChileWomen Pool B
2:30 PMSerbia v GermanyMen Pool A
2:55 PMPuerto Rico v AustriaMen Pool C
4:20 PMCzechia v NetherlandsWomen Pool B
4:45 PMBrazil v SpainWomen Pool D
5:10 PMCanada v FranceMen Pool C
5:35 PMAustria v PR ChinaMen Pool C
6:00 PMGermany v MongoliaWomen Pool D
6:25 PMUkraine v BrazilWomen Pool D
7:00 PMPuerto Rico v CanadaMen Pool C
7:25 PMPR China v FranceMen Pool C
7:50 PMSpain v GermanyWomen Pool D
8:15 PMMongolia v UkraineWomen Pool D

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 5 Schedule: June 27, 2025

TimeGameRound
4:00 PMC/II v B/IIIWomen Last 16
4:25 PMB/II v C/IIIWomen Last 16
5:00 PMC/II v B/IIIMen Last 16
5:25 PMB/II v C/IIIMen Last 16
6:00 PMA/II v D/IIIWomen Last 16
6:25 PMD/II v A/IIIWomen Last 16
7:00 PMA/II v D/IIIMen Last 16
7:25 PMD/II v A/IIIMen Last 16

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 6 Schedule: June 28, 2025

TimeTeamRound
5:00 PMTBDQuarter-finals
5:25 PMTBDQuarter-finals
6:00 PMTBDQuarter-finals
6:25 PMTBDQuarter-finals
7:20 PMTBDQuarter-finals
7:45 PMTBDQuarter-finals
8:20 PMTBDQuarter-finals
8:45 PMTBDQuarter-finals

FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 7 Schedule: June 29, 2025

TimeTeamRound
5:00 PMQF game 1 winner v QF game 2 winnerWomen’s Semifinals
5:25 PMQF game 3 winner v QF game 4 winnerMen’s Semifinals
6:00 PMQF game 1 winner v QF game 2 winnerMen’s Semifinals
6:25 PMQF game 3 winner v QF game 4 winnerMen’s Semi–finals
7:00 PMSF game 1 loser v SF game 2 loserWomen’s Third Place
7:25 PMSF game 1 loser v SF game 2 loserMen’s Third Place
8:00 PMSF game 1 winner v SF game 2 winnerWomen’s Final
8:25 PMSF game 1 winner v SF game 2 winnerMen’s Final

How to watch the live 3×3 basketball action at the 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Cup

Although there may be geo-restrictions when watching the tournament on television in some countries, you can follow the action on the FIBA 3×3 YouTube channel from June 23 to June 29.

Who is competing?

40 teams are competing in Ulaanbaatar, 20 for each gender. These teams qualified by winning a Zone Cup the year before, being the hosts (Mongolia), or securing a spot at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Qualifier 2025.

Who are the favorites?

This is the greatest team in the world because it’s the World Cup. However, we’re going to push ourselves by restricting it to the four teams of each gender that we believe will advance to the final four.

If we didn’t start with Serbia, this ranking would undoubtedly be ridiculed constantly in the men’s division. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you are aware that Serbia has controlled this competition since they won the inaugural title in 2012.

After an incredible six of eight victories overall, including exciting victories in 2022–2023, they have essentially continued to win ever since. Having achieved the feat in 2016–18, they will be aiming for an absurd second three-peat in tournament history.

But with new competitors emerging, it will be more difficult this time. The largest has been the Olympic gold medalist Netherlands, which are hoping for their first championship after finishing second twice.

They have a good World Cup record and defeated France, who must be considered a formidable contender, to win Olympic gold last year. Les Bleus have made it to the podium a record three times, which is second only to the United States, the 2019 champions.

Although the Americans have a new lineup, this proud country will be ready to exact retribution after losing to Serbia in 2023 in what is perhaps the greatest 3×3 match ever. The USA will be hoping to become the second men’s team to win multiple World Cups, with Henry Caruso and James Parrott emerging as the new Captain Americans.

The three-time champions and defending champions, USA will usher in a new era in the women’s division under the leadership of LSU phenom Mikaylah Williams.

To emphasize the parity, however, the women’s draw has produced six different winners in the last six World Cups.

After dominating the early stages of the Women’s Series, the Netherlands is a strong contender to be the next winner. They are also former European champions, but oddly, they have a curse at the World Cup, never making it to the podium. They’re ready to break the jinx.

In addition to winning World Cups, Canada and Australia have dominated their continental competitions. However, they are fully aware that going all the way with the world watching will solidify their legacies.

