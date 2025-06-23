Sports
FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Preview, and How to Watch
The ninth edition of the 3×3 basketball World Cup will take place from June 23 to 29 at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The two-year wait is nearly over as anticipation for the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025 soars. The 3×3 World Cup 2025 will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from June 23 to 29. Half-court stars will make the trip.
At the ninth edition of 3×3’s showpiece event, 40 teams will travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s historic capital, with the goal of winning the world title.
Serbia will defend its men’s tournament crown after finishing sixth in Vienna two years ago, a record.
The formidable Strahinja Stojacic will serve as their leader, and the team will also include well-known actors Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic.
In the meantime, the United States will be attempting to go back-to-back in the women’s competition, but their lineup is quite different from 2023’s.
French talisman Franck Seguela, Canadian veteran Kacie Bosh, Spanish favorite Sandra Ygueravide, and clutch Dutch Olympic hero Worthy de Jong are more 3×3 basketball players to keep an eye on.
Everything you need to enjoy every moment of the action is right here.
FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Women’s Teams
Ordered by seeding.
- People’s Republic of China – Li Wenxia, Yang Hengyu, Zhang Wanglai, Mengyun Zhou
- Netherlands – Janis Boonstra, Noortje Driessen, Ilse Kuijt, Evelien Lutje Schipolt
- France – Coline Franchelin, Hortense Limouzin, Marie Mane, Marie Michelle Milapie
- Spain – Gracia Alonso De Armino, Juana Camilion, Cecilia Muhate, Sandra Ygueravide
- Germany – Ama Degbeon, Elisa Mevius, Sarah Polleros, Laura Zolper
- Canada – Kacie Bosch, Cassandra Brown, Paige Crozon, Saicha Grant-Allen
- United States – Morgan Maly, Sarah Strong, Mikaylah Williams, Sahara Williams
- Poland – Klaudia Gertchen, Anna Pawlowska, Weronika Telenga, Aleksandra Ziemborska
- Italy – Raelin D’Alie, Sofia Frustaci, Beatrice Olajide, Ludovica Sammartino
- Czechia – Kristyna Brabencova, Katerina Galickova, Petra Malikova, Karolina Sotolova
- Hungary – Dorottya Budacsik, Reka Manyoky, Klaudia Papp, Orsolya Toth
- Mongolia – Ariuntsetseg Bat-Erdene, Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan, Nandinkhusel Nyamjav, Khulan Onolbaatar
- Ukraine – Daria Dubniuk, Anzhelika Liashko, Miriam Uro-Nilie, Tetiana Yurkevichus
- Austria – Alexia Allesch, Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sina Elke Hollerl, Sigrid Koizar
- Japan – Hanashima Momoka, Katsura Aoi, Miyashita Kiho, Takahashi Fuyuko
- Australia – Anneli Maley, Miela Sowah, Marena Whittle, Alex Wilson
- Chile – Gabi Ahumada, Ziomara Morrison, Fernanda Ovalle, Francisca Salvatierra
- Latvia – Marta Daniela Leimane, Marta Miscenko, Digna Strautmane, Ketija Vihmane
- Brazil – Gabriella D’Arrigo, Gabriela Guimaraes, Kawanni Silva, Luana de Souza
- Madagascar – Sydonie Marie Erica Andriamihajanirina, Harisoa Muriel Hajanirina, Minaoharisoa Christiane Jaofera, Rondro Emerachine Raherimanana
FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025: Men’s teams
Ordered by seeding.
- Serbia – Nemanja Barac, Marko Brankovic, Dejan Majstorovic, Strahinja Stojacic
- United States – Henry Caruso, Mitch Hahn, James Parrott, Dylan Travis
- France – Paul Djoko, Jules Rambaut, Franck Seguela, Raphael Wilson
- Netherlands – Bryan Alberts, Jan Driessen, Worthy de Jong, Dimeo van der Horst
- Lithuania – Evaldas Dziaugys, Titas Janusevicius, Aurelijus Pukelis, Gabrielius Celka
- Austria – Toni Blazan, Matthias Linortner, Enis Murati, Fabio Sohnel
- Latvia – Kristaps Gluditis, Karlis Lasmanis, Nauris Miezis, Zigmars Raimo
- Germany – Denzel Agyeman, Sidi Beikame, Leon Fertig, Fabian Giessmann
- Belgium – Bryan De Valck, Dennis Donkor, Jonas Foerts, Vic Van Oosterwyck
- Mongolia – Anand Ariunbold, Delgernyam Davaasambuu, Dulguun Enkhbat, Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar
- People’s Republic of China – Guo Hanyu, Wang Zengjie, Xiang ZhiChao, Yan Peng
- Spain – Ivan Aurrecoechea, Guim Exposito, Carlos Martinez, Fallou Niang
- Switzerland – Jonathan Dubas, Natan Jurkovitz, Thomas Jurkovitz, Jonathan Kazadi
- Puerto Rico – Leandro Allende, Nathaniel Butler, Luis Cuascut, Antonio Ralat
- Japan – Dewa Ryoichi, Igo Kenya, Nakanishi Yuki, Saito Ryoma
- Montenegro – Petar Ivanovic, Milos Jovanovic, Marko Raicevic, Aleksa Vujadinovic
- Canada – Grant Allen Audu, Jerome Desrosiers, Alex Johnson, Aaron James Anthony Rhooms
- Australia – Jonah Antonio, Joshua Davey, Alex Higgins-Titsha, John Charles Dillon Smith
- Great Britain – Hafeez Abdul, Ashley Hamilton, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Evan Walshe
- Madagascar – Anthony Nelson Severin Rasolomanana, Elly Randriamampionona, Livio Ratianarvio, Alpha Solondrainy
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 1 Schedule: June 23, 2025
All times are local (UTC+8).
|Time
|Match
|Round
|11:00 AM
|PR China v Australia
|Women Pool A
|11:25 AM
|Madagascar v Italy
|Women Pool A
|11:50 AM
|Spain v Switzerland
|Men Pool D
|12:15 PM
|Great Britain v Netherlands
|Men Pool D
|12:40 PM
|Australia v Poland
|Women Pool A
|1:05 PM
|Italy v PR China
|Women Pool A
|1:40 PM
|Lithuania v Spain
|Men Pool D
|2:05 PM
|Switzerland v Great Britain
|Men Pool D
|2:30 PM
|Poland v Madagascar
|Women Pool A
|2:55 PM
|Canada v Latvia
|Women Pool C
|4:20 PM
|Netherlands v Lithuania
|Men Pool D
|4:45 PM
|United States v Japan
|Men Pool B
|5:10 PM
|Hungary v France
|Women Pool C
|5:35 PM
|Austria v Canada
|Women Pool C
|6:00 PM
|Latvia v Montenegro
|Men Pool B
|6:25 PM
|Mongolia v United States
|Men Pool B
|7:00 PM
|Latvia v Hungary
|Women Pool C
|7:25 PM
|France v Austria
|Women Pool C
|7:50 PM
|Japan v Montenegro
|Men Pool B
|8:15 PM
|Latvia v Mongolia
|Men Pool B
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 2 Schedule: June 24, 2025
|Time
|Team
|Round
|11:00 AM
|Madagascar v Belgium
|Men Pool A
|11:25 AM
|Australia v Germany
|Men Pool A
|11:50 AM
|Chile v Czechia
|Women Pool B
|12:15 PM
|Netherlands v Japan
|Women Pool B
|12:40 PM
|Belgium v Serbia
|Men Pool A
|1:05 PM
|Germany v Madagascar
|Men Pool A
|1:40 PM
|United States v Czechia
|Women Pool B
|2:05 PM
|Japan v Chile
|Women Pool B
|2:30 PM
|Serbia v Australia
|Men Pool A
|2:55 PM
|Austria v Canada
|Men Pool C
|4:20 PM
|Netherlands v United States
|Women Pool B
|4:45 PM
|Germany v Brazil
|Women Pool D
|5:10 PM
|PR China v Puerto Rico
|Men Pool C
|5:35 PM
|France v Austria
|Men Pool C
|6:00 PM
|Spain v Ukraine
|Women Pool D
|6:25 PM
|Brazil v Mongolia
|Women Pool D
|7:00 PM
|Canada v PR China
|Men Pool C
|7:25 PM
|France v Puerto Rico
|Men Pool C
|7:50 PM
|Ukraine v Germany
|Women Pool D
|8:15 PM
|Mongolia v Spain
|Women Pool D
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 3 Schedule: June 25, 2025
|Time
|Team
|Round
|11:00 AM
|Australia v Madagascar
|Women Pool A
|11:25 AM
|PR China v Poland
|Women Pool A
|11:50 AM
|Lithuania v Great Britain
|Men Pool D
|12:15 PM
|Netherlands v Switzerland
|Men Pool D
|12:40 PM
|Italy v Australia
|Women Pool A
|1:05 PM
|Madagascar v PR China
|Women Pool A
|1:40 PM
|Great Britain v Spain
|Men Pool D
|2:05 PM
|Switzerland v Lithuania
|Men Pool D
|2:30 PM
|Poland v Italy
|Women Pool A
|2:55 PM
|Hungary v Austria
|Women Pool C
|4:20 PM
|Spain v Netherlands
|Men Pool D
|4:45 PM
|United States v Latvia
|Men Pool B
|5:10 PM
|France v Canada
|Women Pool C
|5:35 PM
|Austria v Latvia
|Women Pool C
|6:00 PM
|Montenegro v Mongolia
|Men Pool B
|6:25 PM
|Japan v Latvia
|Men Pool B
|7:00 PM
|Canada v Hungary
|Women Pool C
|7:25 PM
|Latvia v France
|Women Pool C
|7:50 PM
|Montenegro v United States
|Men Pool B
|8:15 PM
|Mongolia v Japan
|Men Pool B
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 4 Schedule: June 26, 2025
|Time
|Team
|Round
|11:00 AM
|Belgium v Australia
|Men Pool A
|11:25 AM
|Madagascar v Serbia
|Men Pool A
|11:50 AM
|Japan v United States
|Women Pool B
|12:15 PM
|Chile v Netherlands
|Women Pool B
|12:40 PM
|Germany v Belgium
|Men Pool A
|1:05 PM
|Australia v Madagascar
|Men Pool A
|1:40 PM
|Czechia v Japan
|Women Pool B
|2:05 PM
|United States v Chile
|Women Pool B
|2:30 PM
|Serbia v Germany
|Men Pool A
|2:55 PM
|Puerto Rico v Austria
|Men Pool C
|4:20 PM
|Czechia v Netherlands
|Women Pool B
|4:45 PM
|Brazil v Spain
|Women Pool D
|5:10 PM
|Canada v France
|Men Pool C
|5:35 PM
|Austria v PR China
|Men Pool C
|6:00 PM
|Germany v Mongolia
|Women Pool D
|6:25 PM
|Ukraine v Brazil
|Women Pool D
|7:00 PM
|Puerto Rico v Canada
|Men Pool C
|7:25 PM
|PR China v France
|Men Pool C
|7:50 PM
|Spain v Germany
|Women Pool D
|8:15 PM
|Mongolia v Ukraine
|Women Pool D
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 5 Schedule: June 27, 2025
|Time
|Game
|Round
|4:00 PM
|C/II v B/III
|Women Last 16
|4:25 PM
|B/II v C/III
|Women Last 16
|5:00 PM
|C/II v B/III
|Men Last 16
|5:25 PM
|B/II v C/III
|Men Last 16
|6:00 PM
|A/II v D/III
|Women Last 16
|6:25 PM
|D/II v A/III
|Women Last 16
|7:00 PM
|A/II v D/III
|Men Last 16
|7:25 PM
|D/II v A/III
|Men Last 16
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 6 Schedule: June 28, 2025
|Time
|Team
|Round
|5:00 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|5:25 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|6:00 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|6:25 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|7:20 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|7:45 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|8:20 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
|8:45 PM
|TBD
|Quarter-finals
FIBA 3×3 World Cup Day 7 Schedule: June 29, 2025
|Time
|Team
|Round
|5:00 PM
|QF game 1 winner v QF game 2 winner
|Women’s Semifinals
|5:25 PM
|QF game 3 winner v QF game 4 winner
|Men’s Semifinals
|6:00 PM
|QF game 1 winner v QF game 2 winner
|Men’s Semifinals
|6:25 PM
|QF game 3 winner v QF game 4 winner
|Men’s Semi–finals
|7:00 PM
|SF game 1 loser v SF game 2 loser
|Women’s Third Place
|7:25 PM
|SF game 1 loser v SF game 2 loser
|Men’s Third Place
|8:00 PM
|SF game 1 winner v SF game 2 winner
|Women’s Final
|8:25 PM
|SF game 1 winner v SF game 2 winner
|Men’s Final
How to watch the live 3×3 basketball action at the 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Cup
Although there may be geo-restrictions when watching the tournament on television in some countries, you can follow the action on the FIBA 3×3 YouTube channel from June 23 to June 29.
Who is competing?
40 teams are competing in Ulaanbaatar, 20 for each gender. These teams qualified by winning a Zone Cup the year before, being the hosts (Mongolia), or securing a spot at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Qualifier 2025.
Who are the favorites?
This is the greatest team in the world because it’s the World Cup. However, we’re going to push ourselves by restricting it to the four teams of each gender that we believe will advance to the final four.
If we didn’t start with Serbia, this ranking would undoubtedly be ridiculed constantly in the men’s division. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you are aware that Serbia has controlled this competition since they won the inaugural title in 2012.
After an incredible six of eight victories overall, including exciting victories in 2022–2023, they have essentially continued to win ever since. Having achieved the feat in 2016–18, they will be aiming for an absurd second three-peat in tournament history.
But with new competitors emerging, it will be more difficult this time. The largest has been the Olympic gold medalist Netherlands, which are hoping for their first championship after finishing second twice.
They have a good World Cup record and defeated France, who must be considered a formidable contender, to win Olympic gold last year. Les Bleus have made it to the podium a record three times, which is second only to the United States, the 2019 champions.
Although the Americans have a new lineup, this proud country will be ready to exact retribution after losing to Serbia in 2023 in what is perhaps the greatest 3×3 match ever. The USA will be hoping to become the second men’s team to win multiple World Cups, with Henry Caruso and James Parrott emerging as the new Captain Americans.
The three-time champions and defending champions, USA will usher in a new era in the women’s division under the leadership of LSU phenom Mikaylah Williams.
To emphasize the parity, however, the women’s draw has produced six different winners in the last six World Cups.
After dominating the early stages of the Women’s Series, the Netherlands is a strong contender to be the next winner. They are also former European champions, but oddly, they have a curse at the World Cup, never making it to the podium. They’re ready to break the jinx.
In addition to winning World Cups, Canada and Australia have dominated their continental competitions. However, they are fully aware that going all the way with the world watching will solidify their legacies.
