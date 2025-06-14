Al Ahly vs Inter Miami, 2025 FIFA Club World Cup – Preview, Prediction, Predicted Lineups and How to Watch

Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly will face off in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opening match on Saturday night. This weekend marks the start of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a major matchup between MLS giants Inter Miami and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Egyptian team Al-Ahly meet in the tournament’s opening match on Sunday (BST) at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium in the much-anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. 32 clubs from six confederations will compete on the global stage; Porto and Palmeiras have joined Al-Ahly and Inter Miami in Group A.

This weekend marks the start of the eagerly awaited and redesigned competition, and Lionel Messi and his group of former Barcelona teammates will be the center of attention. Javier Mascherano’s club, which controversially qualified as a host team based on their 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield victory, will be looking to make a good impression on the global scene and will have the advantage of match sharpness because they are halfway through their campaign.

Al Ahly comes in good form, having won six consecutive games and being undefeated in their past seven games. When they compete on the international front, the defending African champions will try to continue that run.

Conversely, Inter Miami has recovered spectacularly from a difficult run of four games without a victory. Two convincing wins, in which they scored nine goals, are part of their comeback. The Herons will be hoping to take advantage of their familiar surroundings as the competition is being held in Florida.

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Match Preview

The Herons must win their first game to go beyond the group stage, as Porto and Palmeiras will be their next opponents. They had won two straight MLS titles going into the match against Al Ahly, but they have lost five of their last 10 games across all competitions due to their poor defensive play.

Al Ahly finished the 2024–25 season with six consecutive wins, rarely losing on their way to a record-extending 45th Egyptian Premier League title. They qualified for the Club World Cup for the eleventh time after winning three of the previous five CAF Champions League titles, which puts them seven times ahead of the next top performance.

Al Ahly is the most powerful Egyptian and African team going to the United States, having won three of the last four CAF Champions League titles.

With six victories, one draw, and one loss in the first eight matches of the new Egyptian Premier League season, they are comfortably atop the standings.

The appointment of Spanish manager Jose Riveiro as the new head coach is the most recent management move at Al Ahly.

In a recent friendly played at Chase Stadium last weekend, Riveiro’s men drew 1-1 with Pachuca, a Mexican team.

After scoring nine goals in their last two MLS victories, Inter Miami will be in a great mood going into the tournament.

Lionel Messi scored two goals and provided two assists as they crushed the Columbus Crew 5-1 in their last May match.

After 16 matches, the defending Supporters’ Shield champions have the greatest attacking record in the Eastern Conference and are now ranked third.

Al Ahly SC Team News

Manager Jose Riveiro wants to carry the domestic domination to the international arena, as the table toppers entered the tournament atop the table after winning their last five games in the Egyptian Premier League. Al Ahly is the most successful club in the competition, second only to Real Madrid and Auckland City, with the third-most continental title victories.

José Riveiro, who is managing the team for the first time as manager, selected a 28-man squad for the trip to the United States. Emam Ashour, who scored 20 goals in the Egyptian top-flight last season, will be a key member of this team. Striker Wessam Abou Ali and former Aston Villa forward Trézéguet will both shoulder some of the load.

Mohamed El Shenawy, the 36-year-old goalkeeper and club captain, will be in charge of keeping players like Luis Suárez and Messi out. However, considering that Inter Miami has scored 15 times in their last five games, it seems doubtful that the 64-cap Egypt international would maintain a clean sheet.

José Riveiro, the recently hired manager, is undoubtedly eager to get started.

Trézéguet, a former winger for Aston Villa who moved from Trabzonspor this month, may make his debut. Although Captain Mohamed El-Shenawy is the undisputed number one, new midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who recently joined from Hungarian champions Ferencváros, is anticipated to be placed into the starting lineup. Additionally, a new goalkeeper, Mohamed Seha, has been signed.

Al Ahly player to watch vs Inter Miami

Will Emam Ashour once again leave his mark on the world stage after scoring 19 goals this season, including one against Al Ain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last year?

Inter Miami CF Team News

With the renowned Inter Miami in group A, the Major League Soccer team competing in the Club World Cup comprises three formidable teams. Despite having a challenging start to the season, Inter Miami is now ranked third in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference table. However, as the season went on, the pink side improved and are now unbeaten in their last three Major League Soccer games, including their most recent 5-1 victory over Columbus Crew.

Mascherano may face problems due to injuries, as Drake Callender might miss time in goal while Jordi Alba and Gonzalo Luján are both unlikely to play defense. Thankfully, Oscar Ustari, who was brought on at halftime during the 5-1 thumping of the Columbus Crew the previous time out, is back in goal.

David Ruiz and Yannick Bright could both be out with hamstring ailments for the competition opening, but Messi, Suárez, and Sergio Busquets are all available for the Herons and eager to turn back the years.

Javier Mascherano’s options are limited because he is now without Baltasar Rodríguez, David Ruíz, Yannick Bright, Gonzalo Luján, and Jordi Alba due to injury.

In the interim, veteran Óscar Ustari will continue to fill in for Drake Callender, the first-choice goalkeeper, due to a groin injury.

Benjamín Cremaschi will continue to partner Sergio Busquets at the base of midfield, and Fafà Picault, who scored off the bench against Columbus, may make a comeback out wide. In the meantime, Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi both scored goals during the thumping of the Crew, bringing their combined total to 1,444 goals for club and country.

Inter Miami player to watch vs Al Ahly

Lionel Messi, who has won the Club World Cup three times and scored five goals in five games, will be the center of attention as always. Can he lead Miami to victory here?

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head (H2H) Record

There has never been a meeting between these two clubs.

When does the match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami start?

This Club World Cup match begins at 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, June 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

That time translates as follows throughout the United States:

Eastern Time: Sat, Jun. 14, 8:00 p.m.

Central Time: Sat, Jun. 14, 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Time: Sat, Jun. 14, 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Time: Sat, Jun. 14, 5:00 p.m.

When does Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami start?

Location: Miami, United States

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Date: Saturday, June 14

Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRN)

VAR: TBC

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch this Premier League game in the United States:

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: DirecTV Stream, DAZN

TBS will be broadcasting this game live in the United States.

Additionally, DirecTV Stream and DAZN will stream live for fans who would rather watch on the move.

How can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami on TV?

The following TV channels will broadcast the Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup match:

United States: DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision

United Kingdom: DAZN UK, Channel 5

Canada: DAZN Canada

Mexico: DAZN, tabii

How can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami live?

The following streaming services will offer the Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup match:

UK: My5 and DAZN UK

USA: TNT Sports, TUDN and DAZN USA.

Canada: DAZN Canada

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Predicted Lineups

Al Ahly boss Jose Riveiro plans to use a 4-2-3-1 formation tactically, although he will be without Reda Slim, Samir Maohamed, and Mohamed Abdallah due to injuries.

Over more than a week, Al Ahly has been adjusting to American circumstances and preparing for the Club World Cup start. The Cairo-based team played a tune-up match against Pachuca, a Mexican team, on Sunday as part of their preparations. The match concluded 1-1 in regulation time, but the Egyptian team lost 5-3 on penalties in the shootout.

Al Ahly predicted XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): El Shenawy — Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Debes — El Solia, Ashour, Ateya — Mohamed, Trezeguet — Abou Ali.

Injured: Mohamed Abdallah (muscle), Reda Slim (knee), Samir Mohamed (muscle).

Suspended: None.

With six players out of the game, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano is dealing with a longer injury list.

In the absence of Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi is anticipated to move into midfield alongside Sergio Busquets, while young Noah Allen is anticipated to replace the injured Jordi Alba at left-back.

Mascherano is predicted to start Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in an attack in a classic 4-4-2 formation up front. Messi, an Argentine forward with 10 goals and five assists in the MLS, will try to continue his success in the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami predicted XI (4-2-3-1, right to left): Ustari — Weigandt, Falcon, Lujan, Allen — Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia — Messi, Suarez.

Injured: Baltasar Rodriguez (hamstring), David Ruiz (hamstring), Drake Callender (hernia), Gonzalo Lujan (hamstring), Jordi Alba (hamstring), Yannick Bright (hamstring).

Suspended: None.

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Prediction

We have every reason to anticipate fireworks when Al Ahly and Inter Miami meet up because they have both been clinical in their attacks lately.

Due to their home court advantage and the presence of players like Lionel Messi, Inter Miami is the favorite.

Those inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday will undoubtedly support Inter Miami, who will be eager to show off on home soil. Anything is possible when Messi is on the team, and he comes into the weekend in great form after recording five goals and three assists in his previous three MLS appearances.

Al Ahly has the experience and know-how to punish the American team, but Inter Miami’s flimsy defense could ruin their superb attack. They will be keen to spoil the celebration for the Herons because they have participated in this competition numerous times in its previous format.

We can’t discount the Cairo club’s potential because they are one of the teams selected as a dark horse in group A and will play as the home team in the opening game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nevertheless, Inter Miami is the clear favorite going into the games and will have all they need to prove to the world why they were selected to participate in this competition.

Al Ahly’s unexpected loss to the Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals last month prevented them from winning their 13th CAF Champions League championship. With Group A possibly lacking some of the tournament’s heavyweights, Jose Riveiro’s team enters the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup hoping to surprise everyone.

They play Inter Miami, who have had a challenging few months under boss Javier Mascherano. With players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba, the Floridians have bounced back from that setback recently, thrashing both the Montreal and Columbus Crew at home.

It is simple to assume that players like Messi and co are too good, but Al Ahly is not to be undervalued. When facing an aging Miami club, their youthful squad may cause problems due to their lack of enthusiasm.

Although we have a little favor for the Egyptian team, we are picking both teams to score in this match because we anticipate it to be a thrilling start with lots of goals.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fixture Schedule for this Week

All times ET

Saturday, June 14

Al-Ahly vs. Inter Miami (8:00 p.m)

Sunday, June 15