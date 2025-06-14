Connect with us

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time, Venues, Stadiums, Host, Teams, Groups and How to Watch Live

Published

2 days ago

on

2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is a redesigned continental football club championship that will take place in the United States from June 14–13, 2025. 32 clubs from around the world will compete to win the title of world champions. There is no change to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 lineup or draw. Learn everything there is to know about the Club World Cup, which will be contested in the USA from June 14–13, 2025.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, FIFA’s new premier club competition, will make its debut in the United States in June and July of 2025, bringing 32 of the world’s top teams together.

The top clubs from each of the six international confederations—AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA—will participate in this truly global event.

This summer, some of the biggest clubs in the world will compete in a brand-new tournament to win in the USA. FIFA has redesigned its event, which was previously held annually, to include 32 teams and now take place every four years.

Teams from all over the world will now compete in a longer format in an attempt to become the inaugural champions of the new tournament.

In addition to Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, and others, Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami.

The winner will collect more than $100 million, and there will be a significant amount of prize money up for grabs.

Numerous domestic and continental champions from every continent participated in the draw, which was held in Miami on December 5, 2024.

UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid of Spain, Botafogo of Brazil, who won the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, and Al Ahly of Egypt, who have won three of the last four CAF Champions League titles, are among the major teams competing.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw and all related details are available here.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Start Date and Time

The tournament will begin on Sunday, June 15, and last less than a month, concluding on Sunday, July 13, with the final.

With games being played in 12 various venues and stadiums, the competition is taking place all over the United States.

On June 15, three additional games are slated to follow the inaugural match, which is set to begin at 1 am UK time.

During the group stage, kickoff timings vary daily and range from 5 p.m. UK time to 2 a.m.

Who will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The United States will host the inaugural FIFA Prime Club competition.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

All 32 of the spots for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 have already been taken.

  1. Al Ahly FC (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
  2. Wydad AC (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
  3. Espérance (TUN) – CAF ranking pathway
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) – CAF ranking pathway
  5. Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
  6. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
  7. Al Ain FC (UAE) – 2023/24 AFC Champions League
  8. Ulsan HD (KOR) – AFC ranking pathway
  9. Chelsea FC (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
  10. Real Madrid C. F. (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
  11. Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
  12. FC Bayern München (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
  13. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
  14. FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
  15. FC Porto (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
  16. SL Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
  17. Borussia Dortmund (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
  18. Juventus FC (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
  19. Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – UEFA ranking pathway
  20. FC Salzburg (AUT) – UEFA ranking pathway
  21. CF Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
  22. Seattle Sounders FC (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
  23. CF Pachuca (MEX) – 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
  24. Auckland City FC (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
  25. SE Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  26. CR Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  27. Fluminense FC (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  28. Botafogo (BRA) – 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
  29. CA River Plate (ARG) – CONMEBOL ranking pathway
  30. CA Boca Juniors (ARG) – CONMEBOL ranking pathway
  31. Inter Miami CF (USA) – Host nation slot
  32. LAFC (USA) – FIFA Club World Cup Play-In

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: All Groups

The new tournament will have 32 teams participating in total.

All of the international football confederations share them.

Twelve teams are involved, including four from Africa, four from Asia, and four from North and Central America.

Six more teams will travel from South America, one from Oceania, and one from the host nation, the United States.

With 12 teams participating, the largest group will be from Europe.

This is the complete list of the Club World Cup teams and their groups that have been confirmed.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
Palmeiras (Brz)Paris Saint-Germain (Fra)Bayern Munich (Ger)Flamengo (Brz)
FC Porto (Por)Atletico de Madrid (Esp)Auckland City (Nzl)Esperance Sportive de Tunisie (Tun)
Al Ahly (Egy)Botafogo (Brz)Boca Juniors (Arg)Chelsea (Eng)
Inter Miami (USA)Seattle Sounders (USA)Benfica (Por)LAFC
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
River Plate (Arg)Fluminense (Brz)Manchester City (Eng)Real Madrid (Esp)
Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn)Borussia Dortmund (Ger)Wydad AC (Mor)Al Hilal (Rsa)
Cf Monterrey (Mex)Ulsan HD FC (Kor)Al Ain (UAE)CF Pachuca (Mex)
Inter Milan (Ita)Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa)Juventus (Ita)FC Salzburg (Aut)

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Schedule and Format

32 clubs will compete in the Club World Cup in the same format as the World Cup, which is contested by nations, for the first time in the tournament’s 24-year history.

Six to eight teams have traditionally competed in the Club World Cup, but the new format will see the most competitors in the competition’s history.

The confederation’s four-year rankings and the champions of continental club events, such as the Champions League, were used to determine the qualifying teams.

South America (CONMEBOL) includes six teams, whereas Europe (whose confederation is UEFA) has twelve, making up the largest representation of the 32 teams.

Then there are four teams from Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF) & North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

The final spot was given to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the domestic champions of the host country, whereas Oceania (OFC) only had one club.

Eight groups of four will be formed from the teams, and the top two will advance to the knockout stages after a round-robin group stage.

There will be eight groups of four teams at the start of the Club World Cup.

A single-game round-robin style will be used for play.

Each group’s top two teams advance to the Round of 16.

The winner of each game advances, and it’s knockout football from that point on.

No third-place play-off is planned, but there will be a semifinal and final.

On June 15, 2025, Inter Miami will play Al Ahly in the tournament’s opening match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The final will be held on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Schedule

Group A match schedule

DateTime (ET)MatchLocation
June 148:00 p.m.Al Ahly vs. Inter MiamiHard Rock Stadium, Miami
June 156:00 p.m.Palmeiras vs. PortoMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 1912:00 p.m.Palmeiras vs. Al AhlyMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 193:00 p.m.Inter Miami vs. PortoMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 239:00 p.m.Inter Miami vs. PalmeirasHard Rock Stadium, Miami
June 239:00 p.m.Porto vs. Al AhlyMetLife Stadium, East Rutherfor
June 1712:00 p.m.Fluminense vs. Bor. DortmundMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 176:00 p.m.Ulsan vs. Mamelodi SundownsInter&Co Stadium, Orlando
June 216:00 p.m.Fluminense vs. UlsanMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 2112:00 p.m.Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Bor. DortmundTQL Stadium, Cincinnati
June 253:00 p.m.Mamelodi Sundowns vs. FluminenseHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 253:00 p.m.Bor. Dortmund vs. UlsanTQL Stadium, Cincinnati
June 1812:00 p.m.Man City vs. WydadLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 189:00 p.m.Al Ain vs. JuventusAudi Field, Washington, D.C.
June 229:00 p.m.Man City vs. Al AinMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 2212:00 p.m.Juventus vs. WydadLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 263:00 p.m.Juventus vs. Man CityCamping World Stadium, Orlando
June 263:00 p.m.Wydad vs. Al AinAudi Field, Washington, D.C.
June 183:00 p.m.Real Madrid vs. Al HilalHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 186:00 p.m.Pachuca vs. SalzburgTQL Stadium, Cincinnati
June 223:00 p.m.Real Madrid vs. PachucaBank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 226:00 p.m.Salzburg vs. Al HilalAudi Field, Washington, D.C.
June 269:00 p.m.Salzburg vs. Real MadridLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 269:00 p.m.Al Hilal vs. PachucaGeodis Park, Nashville

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16

DateTime (ET)MatchLocation
June 2812:00 p.m.M1: 1st Group A vs. 2nd, Group BLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 284:00 p.m.M2: 1st, Group C vs. 2nd Group DBank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 2912:00 p.m.M3: 1st Group B vs. 2nd Group AMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 294:00 p.m.M4: 1st, Group D vs. 2nd Group CHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 303:00 p.m.M5: 1st Group E vs. 2nd Group FBank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 309:00 p.m.M6: 1st Group G vs. 2nd Group HCamping World Stadium, Orlando
July 13:00 p.m.M7: 1st Group H vs. 2nd Group GHard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
July 19:00 p.m.M8: 1st Group F vs. 2nd Group EMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals

DateTime (ET)MatchLocation
July 43:00 p.m.QF1: Winner, M5 vs. Winner, M6Camping World Stadium, Orlando
July 49:00 p.m.QF2: Winner, M1 vs. Winner, M2Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
July 512:00 p.m.QF3: Winner, M3 vs. Winner, M4Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
July 54:00 p.m.QF4: Winner, M7 vs. Winner, M8MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinals

DateTime (ET)MatchLocation
July 83:00 p.m.Winner, QF1 vs. Winner, QF2MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
July 93:00 p.m.Winner, QF3 vs. Winner, QF4MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

DateTime (ET)MatchLocation
July 133:00 p.m.SF winner vs. SF winnerMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Cities, Stadiums, Venues

12 stadiums in the United States will host the competition.

The stadiums will host 63 games, with the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, hosting the championship game.

Club World Cup matches will take place in twelve locations around the United States.

Games will be distributed among the locations listed below after the draw, with the tournament’s first game scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and its finale at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The biggest stadium still in use is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which played host to the FIFA World Cup final in 1994.

The following list includes every host venue for the Club World Cup 2025:

VenueCityCapacity
Audi FieldWashington DC20,000
Bank of America StadiumCharlotte, North Carolina75,000
Camping World StadiumOrlando, Florida65,000
Geodis ParkNashville, Tennessee30,000
Hard Rock StadiumMiami Gardens, Florida65,000
Inter & Co StadiumOrlando, Florida25,000
Lincoln FieldPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania69,000
Lumen FieldSeattle, Washington69,000
Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, Georgia75,000
MetLife StadiumEast Rutherford, New Jersey82,500
Rose BowlPasadena, California42,959
TQL StadiumCincinnati, Ohio26,000

How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup live

DAZN will stream the FIFA Club World Cup live and for free around the world, and local free-to-air linear broadcast networks may be able to sublicense.

FIFA and DAZN have partnered to provide free streaming of the whole tournament.

This implies that billions of football fans around the world will be able to see all 63 games, perhaps making it one of the most-watched events in 2025.

As of right now, it’s unclear if this will be accessible separately or if you need to already have a DAZN subscription.

