FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Time, Venues, Stadiums, Host, Teams, Groups and How to Watch Live

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is a redesigned continental football club championship that will take place in the United States from June 14–13, 2025. 32 clubs from around the world will compete to win the title of world champions. There is no change to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 lineup or draw. Learn everything there is to know about the Club World Cup, which will be contested in the USA from June 14–13, 2025.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, FIFA’s new premier club competition, will make its debut in the United States in June and July of 2025, bringing 32 of the world’s top teams together.

The top clubs from each of the six international confederations—AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA—will participate in this truly global event.

This summer, some of the biggest clubs in the world will compete in a brand-new tournament to win in the USA. FIFA has redesigned its event, which was previously held annually, to include 32 teams and now take place every four years.

Teams from all over the world will now compete in a longer format in an attempt to become the inaugural champions of the new tournament.

In addition to Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, and others, Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami.

The winner will collect more than $100 million, and there will be a significant amount of prize money up for grabs.

Numerous domestic and continental champions from every continent participated in the draw, which was held in Miami on December 5, 2024.

UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid of Spain, Botafogo of Brazil, who won the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, and Al Ahly of Egypt, who have won three of the last four CAF Champions League titles, are among the major teams competing.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw and all related details are available here.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Start Date and Time

The tournament will begin on Sunday, June 15, and last less than a month, concluding on Sunday, July 13, with the final.

With games being played in 12 various venues and stadiums, the competition is taking place all over the United States.

On June 15, three additional games are slated to follow the inaugural match, which is set to begin at 1 am UK time.

During the group stage, kickoff timings vary daily and range from 5 p.m. UK time to 2 a.m.

Who will host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The United States will host the inaugural FIFA Prime Club competition.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

All 32 of the spots for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 have already been taken.

Al Ahly FC (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League Wydad AC (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League Espérance (TUN) – CAF ranking pathway Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) – CAF ranking pathway Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League Al Ain FC (UAE) – 2023/24 AFC Champions League Ulsan HD (KOR) – AFC ranking pathway Chelsea FC (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid C. F. (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League FC Bayern München (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway FC Porto (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway SL Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway Borussia Dortmund (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway Juventus FC (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – UEFA ranking pathway FC Salzburg (AUT) – UEFA ranking pathway CF Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup Seattle Sounders FC (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup CF Pachuca (MEX) – 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Auckland City FC (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway SE Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores CR Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores Fluminense FC (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores Botafogo (BRA) – 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores CA River Plate (ARG) – CONMEBOL ranking pathway CA Boca Juniors (ARG) – CONMEBOL ranking pathway Inter Miami CF (USA) – Host nation slot LAFC (USA) – FIFA Club World Cup Play-In

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: All Groups

The new tournament will have 32 teams participating in total.

All of the international football confederations share them.

Twelve teams are involved, including four from Africa, four from Asia, and four from North and Central America.

Six more teams will travel from South America, one from Oceania, and one from the host nation, the United States.

With 12 teams participating, the largest group will be from Europe.

This is the complete list of the Club World Cup teams and their groups that have been confirmed.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Palmeiras (Brz) Paris Saint-Germain (Fra) Bayern Munich (Ger) Flamengo (Brz) FC Porto (Por) Atletico de Madrid (Esp) Auckland City (Nzl) Esperance Sportive de Tunisie (Tun) Al Ahly (Egy) Botafogo (Brz) Boca Juniors (Arg) Chelsea (Eng) Inter Miami (USA) Seattle Sounders (USA) Benfica (Por) LAFC



Group E Group F Group G Group H River Plate (Arg) Fluminense (Brz) Manchester City (Eng) Real Madrid (Esp) Urawa Red Diamonds (Jpn) Borussia Dortmund (Ger) Wydad AC (Mor) Al Hilal (Rsa) Cf Monterrey (Mex) Ulsan HD FC (Kor) Al Ain (UAE) CF Pachuca (Mex) Inter Milan (Ita) Mamelodi Sundowns (Rsa) Juventus (Ita) FC Salzburg (Aut)

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Schedule and Format

32 clubs will compete in the Club World Cup in the same format as the World Cup, which is contested by nations, for the first time in the tournament’s 24-year history.

Six to eight teams have traditionally competed in the Club World Cup, but the new format will see the most competitors in the competition’s history.

The confederation’s four-year rankings and the champions of continental club events, such as the Champions League, were used to determine the qualifying teams.

South America (CONMEBOL) includes six teams, whereas Europe (whose confederation is UEFA) has twelve, making up the largest representation of the 32 teams.

Then there are four teams from Asia (AFC), Africa (CAF) & North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

The final spot was given to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the domestic champions of the host country, whereas Oceania (OFC) only had one club.

Eight groups of four will be formed from the teams, and the top two will advance to the knockout stages after a round-robin group stage.

There will be eight groups of four teams at the start of the Club World Cup.

A single-game round-robin style will be used for play.

Each group’s top two teams advance to the Round of 16.

The winner of each game advances, and it’s knockout football from that point on.

No third-place play-off is planned, but there will be a semifinal and final.

On June 15, 2025, Inter Miami will play Al Ahly in the tournament’s opening match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The final will be held on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Schedule

Group A match schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Location June 14 8:00 p.m. Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 15 6:00 p.m. Palmeiras vs. Porto MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 19 12:00 p.m. Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 19 3:00 p.m. Inter Miami vs. Porto Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 23 9:00 p.m. Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami June 23 9:00 p.m. Porto vs. Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, East Rutherfor

June 17 12:00 p.m. Fluminense vs. Bor. Dortmund MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 17 6:00 p.m. Ulsan vs. Mamelodi Sundowns Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando June 21 6:00 p.m. Fluminense vs. Ulsan MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford June 21 12:00 p.m. Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Bor. Dortmund TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 25 3:00 p.m. Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 25 3:00 p.m. Bor. Dortmund vs. Ulsan TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

June 18 12:00 p.m. Man City vs. Wydad Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 18 9:00 p.m. Al Ain vs. Juventus Audi Field, Washington, D.C. June 22 9:00 p.m. Man City vs. Al Ain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 22 12:00 p.m. Juventus vs. Wydad Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 26 3:00 p.m. Juventus vs. Man City Camping World Stadium, Orlando June 26 3:00 p.m. Wydad vs. Al Ain Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

June 18 3:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 18 6:00 p.m. Pachuca vs. Salzburg TQL Stadium, Cincinnati June 22 3:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 22 6:00 p.m. Salzburg vs. Al Hilal Audi Field, Washington, D.C. June 26 9:00 p.m. Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 26 9:00 p.m. Al Hilal vs. Pachuca Geodis Park, Nashville

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16

Date Time (ET) Match Location June 28 12:00 p.m. M1: 1st Group A vs. 2nd, Group B Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 28 4:00 p.m. M2: 1st, Group C vs. 2nd Group D Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 29 12:00 p.m. M3: 1st Group B vs. 2nd Group A Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 29 4:00 p.m. M4: 1st, Group D vs. 2nd Group C Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 30 3:00 p.m. M5: 1st Group E vs. 2nd Group F Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 30 9:00 p.m. M6: 1st Group G vs. 2nd Group H Camping World Stadium, Orlando July 1 3:00 p.m. M7: 1st Group H vs. 2nd Group G Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 1 9:00 p.m. M8: 1st Group F vs. 2nd Group E Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Match Location July 4 3:00 p.m. QF1: Winner, M5 vs. Winner, M6 Camping World Stadium, Orlando July 4 9:00 p.m. QF2: Winner, M1 vs. Winner, M2 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia July 5 12:00 p.m. QF3: Winner, M3 vs. Winner, M4 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta July 5 4:00 p.m. QF4: Winner, M7 vs. Winner, M8 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Match Location July 8 3:00 p.m. Winner, QF1 vs. Winner, QF2 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford July 9 3:00 p.m. Winner, QF3 vs. Winner, QF4 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

Date Time (ET) Match Location July 13 3:00 p.m. SF winner vs. SF winner MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Cities, Stadiums, Venues

12 stadiums in the United States will host the competition.

The stadiums will host 63 games, with the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, hosting the championship game.

Club World Cup matches will take place in twelve locations around the United States.

Games will be distributed among the locations listed below after the draw, with the tournament’s first game scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and its finale at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The biggest stadium still in use is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which played host to the FIFA World Cup final in 1994.

The following list includes every host venue for the Club World Cup 2025:

Venue City Capacity Audi Field Washington DC 20,000 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina 75,000 Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida 65,000 Geodis Park Nashville, Tennessee 30,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida 65,000 Inter & Co Stadium Orlando, Florida 25,000 Lincoln Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 69,000 Lumen Field Seattle, Washington 69,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 75,000 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,500 Rose Bowl Pasadena, California 42,959 TQL Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio 26,000

How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup live

DAZN will stream the FIFA Club World Cup live and for free around the world, and local free-to-air linear broadcast networks may be able to sublicense.

FIFA and DAZN have partnered to provide free streaming of the whole tournament.

This implies that billions of football fans around the world will be able to see all 63 games, perhaps making it one of the most-watched events in 2025.

As of right now, it’s unclear if this will be accessible separately or if you need to already have a DAZN subscription.