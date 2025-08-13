Tech
Google Adds ‘Preferred Sources’ for Search Results — Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Users in the US and India will be able to customize their Top Stories feed with Google Search’s new Preferred Sources feature. A Google blog states that the update enables users to choose their preferred news sources, increasing the frequency of content from these sites in the Top Stories section of search results. Instead of depending entirely on Google’s algorithmic selection, the feature aims to give users more control over the content they view.
For the past few years, Google users have been moaning about the declining quality of search results; nevertheless, a new feature attempts to address this issue. Users may now filter their search results with the help of a new tool called “Preferred Sources” that the tech giant has released.
Google stated in a blog post that the new tool lets users add their favorite websites, which will show up in the “Top Stories” section of Search. For those who don’t know, when people search for something about a recent or current trend, the Top Stories section comes up with a number of pertinent articles from throughout the internet.
On the search results page, the Top Stories section will also feature recently published stories from your favorite blogs and news sources. It turns out that a new “from your sources” section will also feature news from your “preferred sources.”
Google customers in the US and India can now access the feature, which has been in trial since June. You might have to wait a few days before the new function becomes available for your account because Google is implementing it gradually.
How can I choose “Preferred Sources” in Google Search?
- Just search for a news topic and click on the icon that shows up to the right of the “Top Stories” section to set your Preferred Sources in Google Search.
- By doing this, you will be able to search for sources in an overlay. Enter the name of the news outlet or publication in the “Search for sources” text box.
- After you’ve finished, click the “Reload results” button that shows up at the bottom of the overlay. Google will now display results from the sources you’ve selected in the “Top Stories” section.
Stories from your favorite sources will now be featured more often in both the “From your sources” section on the search results page and in your Top Stories section. It should be noted that search results will still display content from other websites. Additionally, you are free to select as many preferred sources as you like.
According to reports, the feature allows users to add an unlimited number of sources, so they can favor anything from sports blogs to specialized local publications or big international publishers.
More than half of users who were given early access to the new features added more than four sources, according to Google. For readers who frequently find themselves inundated with low-quality content when searching the internet, the new functionality is helpful. Additionally, the new feature may assist publishers boost engagement and traffic, as AI search engines are now responsible for 96% less traffic to news websites and blogs.
Why it is important to users
Google discovered that over 50% of users who took part in the feature’s early testing in June chose four or more favorite outlets. The upgrade may result in less time spent sorting through irrelevant links and faster access to reliable sources for news consumers.
In the upcoming days, this feature will be fully accessible in the US and India, according to Google. Publishers now have a new opportunity as a result of the change: readers are encouraged to add them as a Preferred Source, which could increase their exposure in Google Search.
