Threads Provides Creators with Enhanced Metrics on Content Performance

The company announced on Tuesday that Threads is launching improved metrics to give users a better understanding of how their posts are performing and where their content is being found.

The “Insights” dashboard on the platform now displays more thorough information for users. They can view engagement through likes, replies, quotes, and reposts when they go to the “Interactions” section. The “Followers” section displays follower growth along with demographic data, such as gender and age range, and geographic data, such as the top cities and nations.

To make sure you’re reaching the correct audiences in the app, Threads is introducing some new analytics tools that are designed to give you more information about how your Threads content was found.

Which could greatly benefit creators by allowing them to concentrate more on particular discovery elements in order to increase audience engagement.

Additionally, a new chart that highlights patterns in their content over a seven- to 90-day period allows users to understand how their post performance has changed.

Threads will now allow users to see the locations where their content is viewed, as qualified posts can be recommended to users on Facebook and Instagram. The percentage of views each app generated for their postings is visible to them.

As per Meta-owned site, the improvements are intended to assist creators in expanding their reach, attracting new audiences, and figuring out what kinds of content attract to their fan base.

The move coincides with Threads’ rapid growth. According to recent data from market research firm Similarweb, the platform is overtaking its primary competitor X in terms of the number of users of mobile apps.

115.1 million people used the Threads mobile app on iOS and Android every day in June 2025, a 127.8% increase from the previous year. However, X saw a 15.2% decrease in year-over-year growth, reaching 132 million daily actives.

As Threads continues to compete with X and other platforms, it makes sense to give creators on its platform more tools to expand their social media presence.

As explained by Meta:

“We’re doing more to make Threads the best place for sharing fresh perspectives, and continuing to help creators build and grow their communities on Threads. Part of this is giving creators tools for understanding the kinds of content and conversations that resonate with their audiences. Starting today, we’re improving Threads Insights and making it easier to see how posts perform and where your content was discovered.”

Expanded information about the demographics of your audience is one of the new metrics.

“You can now tap metrics within the Insights dashboard for more detailed information. For example, tapping the Interactions section shows engagement by likes, replies, quotes and reposts, while tapping the Followers section shows follower growth with geographic data, including top cities and countries, and demographic information like age range and gender.”

Additionally, there are new charts to monitor interactions and views, along with a “View sources” feature that displays the locations of your posts’ views:

Additionally, you will be able to determine whether viewers have discovered your content through other apps, which will improve your overall understanding of the reach and resonance of your Threads content.

“As a creator on Threads, eligible posts of yours can be recommended to people on Instagram and Facebook, extending your reach beyond the app.”

Lastly, more detailed information about the meaning of these metrics and what they’re actually monitoring is now available to Threads creators.

It will be simpler to measure the actual performance and reach of your Threads content with these helpful additions. By emphasizing the wider distribution of Threads content throughout Meta’s other apps, it may also increase the value of Threads as a consideration.