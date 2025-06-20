Things to Know about Samsung Unpacked July 2025 — What’s New and What’s Next

This year, we’ve already had two Galaxy Unpacked events: a low-key one for the Galaxy S25 Edge in May and one for the Galaxy 25 series in January. We’re expected to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8, and other devices at Samsung’s next event.

There have been constant reports regarding a Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2025 thus far, including another look at the company’s Project Moohan headset. The several hints Samsung has been providing us about the Galaxy Fold Ultra, which is being marketed as being incredibly thin, are also interesting.

The precise date of this Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event has not yet been confirmed, although speculation suggests it will take place on July 10. Here is what we currently know about the July event, but there may be more surprises in store.

When is Galaxy Unpacked July 2025?

Even though July is still a few weeks away, Samsung has yet to officially reveal the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. We’ll likely have to wait till the end of the month before Samsung officially announces it, since the speculations suggest that July 10 is the date.

We predict that this year’s announcement will occur around the same time as last year, when the company announced its summertime Galaxy Unpacked event on June 25th. Although the location has not been revealed, the previous year’s event was hosted in Paris during the Summer Olympics.

You can expect that there will be a livestream for the event regardless of the time and location.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

Given how many teasers Samsung has released in the last few weeks, it is quite likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the flagship product for this event. The Z Fold 7, a seventh-generation notebook-style folding device, is expected to have the most significant updates to date. It will have a considerably thinner design, more Galaxy AI features, and what looks to be the same 200MP main camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The eventual name of this foldable phone remains unknown, owing primarily to Samsung’s consistent use of the word “Ultra” in all of its teasers. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the name most leakers and analysts have given to the impending foldable, although it’s probably just going to be one device that will use the “Ultra” label. Perhaps the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra will be the name.

The phone is likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a thinner design than previous models in the series, a larger 8-inch inner display, a 6.5-inch cover display, and a triple camera system with the previously mentioned 200MP main sensor.

Although previous reports suggested that the pricing of this top candidate for a foldable phone would not change, they all preceded Samsung’s teasers. Given how much more of a premium Samsung paid for the Galaxy S25 Edge, this forthcoming phone may probably follow suit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

With the release of its Razr Ultra (2025), Motorola has already created quite a stir, so the Galaxy Z Flip 7 cannot afford to make any more small improvements. First, because it is anticipated to have a slightly larger 6.85-inch main display, the flip-style phone is anticipated to grow by a small amount.

But more significantly, the phone’s CAD designs that were leaked show that the cover screen is getting bigger, going from 3.4 to 4 inches. This is a much-needed update that would enable it to more effectively compete with the Razr Ultra (2025), particularly if Samsung permits native operation of full apps.

Additionally, it is thought to have a larger 4,300 mAh battery, which should provide the greatest battery life in the series, especially considering the significant improvements in battery performance seen throughout the Galaxy S25. But it appears to have the same cameras as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 from the previous year.

According to a recent rumor, Samsung may decide to use the Exynos 2500 chip for the Flip 7 instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, which would be a significant shift.

The prospect of a less expensive model—likely the Galaxy Z Flip FE—that might be simplified to rival Motorola’s own low-cost flip phone in the regular Razr 2025 is another intriguing rumor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

At the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, there’s a good chance we’ll see up to three different Samsung smartwatches. Following the release of test firmware and renderings earlier this year, we may see the reappearance of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic alongside the Galaxy Watch 8.

According to rumors, the new Classic will have a 1.5-inch display, a rotating bezel, and a 435 mAh battery. It will only be available in one size, 47mm.

In the meantime, trustworthy leaker Evan Blass released a new set of images, one of which featured a model identified as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). It looks like it will have the same square-circle design as the previous version, except a little color change that makes the bezel’s notches orange.

There have been numerous reports regarding the basic Galaxy Watch 8, including the possibility that it may have a square casing design and switch from an OLED to a MicroLED screen. Last but not least, there are rumors that the Galaxy Watch 8 may soon have blood glucose monitoring on the wrist, which would be a significant addition to its already extensive list of health monitoring features.

Project Moohan

Since its initial announcement late last year, Project Moohan has been hinted at numerous times.

Although the joint Samsung and Qualcomm Android XR-powered headset is anticipated to compete with Apple Vision Pro, it will reportedly be showcased in some form at the Galaxy Unpacked in July 2025, according to tipster PandaFlashPro. However, Samsung has decided to hold a separate Unpacked event specifically for the device, so all the details won’t be disclosed at the event.

Although it’s exciting, the primary unanswered question is how much it will cost. It is anticipated to provide a more immersive experience for all types of information, whether it be work or enjoyment.

At its anticipated Galaxy Unpacked presentation in July 2025, Samsung is unlikely to provide a solution to that query, but hopefully, we will get some additional information regarding its potential features.

One UI 8

Samsung’s latest phone software may be properly unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025, where it will undoubtedly power the company’s newest foldable phones. To provide owners a preview of the new software, One UI 8 beta has already begun to roll out to the Galaxy S25 first through its beta program.

It will be fascinating to see whether any exclusive features are made available exclusively on its new foldable phones first, even though their release also falls inside the larger rollout of Android 16. Samsung unveiled new Galaxy AI features last year, including Sketch to Image, Note Assist, Portrait Studio, and a new Interpreter mode for real-time translation.