Malhar: A Cultural Movement Rooted in Community, Creativity, and Conscious Living
In a world increasingly driven by mass production and fleeting trends, Malhar stands as a vibrant, community-led platform that curates immersive and meaningful experiences rooted in culture, creativity, and conscious living.
Founded in 2018 by sisters Neha Rathore and Chetna Rathore, Malhar began as a simple yet powerful idea to build spaces where local voices are heard, traditional roots are honored, and creative energies are celebrated. What started as an experimental gathering has since blossomed into a pan-India movement, organizing uniquely conceptual events across cities like Udaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, and McLeodganj.
MELA BY MALHAR is not just an events platform; it is a celebration of the vocal for local spirit. Every initiative be it a soulful music gathering, a sustainability workshop, or the much-loved flea market Mela by Malhar an indie festival showcasing local art, crafts, and culture is designed to empower creators, promote mindful living, and build an inclusive creative community.
Whether it’s spotlighting indie brands, featuring homegrown performers, or reviving traditional art forms, Malhar’s commitment to conscious engagement is unwavering. The platform’s cultural relevance and impact have been recognized far and wide. Malhar has been featured on notable platforms such as Workmob and Medium Official, and was proudly launched with the endorsement of Gujarat’s former Governor, Shri OP Kohli a testament to the authenticity and depth of its mission.
At its heart, Malhar is about redefining how we celebrate art and community in India. In a time where roots are often lost to modernity, Malhar dares to dig deeper, bridging generations, nurturing artists, and cultivating a space where creativity meets purpose.
