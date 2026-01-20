Health
Finally, an Ayurvedic Sunscreen Parents Have Been Waiting For; ShuShu Babies Gentle Sun-Care Solution for Children
Hyderabad, January 2026 – For years, Indian parents have faced a difficult choice when it comes to protecting their children from harsh sunlight: use chemical-heavy sunscreens meant for adults or avoid sunscreen altogether. Addressing this long-standing concern, ShuShu Babies Ayurvedic Sunscreen for Babies & Kids, a thoughtfully formulated sun-protection product designed specifically for young, sensitive skin.
India is one of the fastest-growing markets for baby and child care products. According to industry estimates, the Indian baby care market is growing at over 10% annually, driven by rising parental awareness, increased urbanization, and a strong preference for natural and Ayurvedic solutions. With children spending more time outdoors, at schools, playgrounds, parks, and family outings—sun protection has become a necessity rather than an option. Yet, most sunscreens available in the market are formulated for adults and contain chemicals that many parents hesitate to apply on their children’s skin.
ShuShu Babies’ Ayurvedic Sunscreen has been developed to bridge this gap. Rooted in the principles of Ayurveda and modern safety standards, the sunscreen focuses on gentle, plant-based ingredients traditionally known for their skin-protective and soothing properties. The formulation avoids harsh chemicals commonly associated with irritation, making it suitable for regular use on babies and young children.
“Parents today are extremely informed and cautious about what they apply on their child’s skin,” said Sulakshana, Founder of ShuShu Babies. “When we spoke to parents across India, one concern came up repeatedly; there was no sunscreen they truly trusted for daily use on their children. This inspired us to create an Ayurvedic sunscreen that offers effective sun protection while being mild, safe, and aligned with Indian parenting values.”
India’s tropical climate further amplifies the need for child-safe sun care. With high UV exposure across most regions for a significant part of the year, dermatologists increasingly recommend sun protection even for children. However, surveys indicate that a large percentage of Indian parents either underuse sunscreen for kids or skip it entirely due to safety concerns. ShuShu Babies aims to change this behaviour by offering a solution that parents can confidently include in their child’s daily routine.
The Ayurvedic Sunscreen by ShuShu Babies has been crafted keeping Indian skin types and weather conditions in mind. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to apply, qualities parents look for in everyday baby care products. Beyond protection, the formulation is designed to support skin comfort, helping reduce dryness and irritation often caused by sun exposure.
“Our vision at ShuShu Babies has always been to simplify parenting with products that combine tradition, science, and trust,” Sulakshana added. “This sunscreen is not just another product for us, it’s a response to what parents have been asking us for over the years.”
With this sunscreen, ShuShu Babies strengthens its position in India’s growing Ayurvedic baby care segment, a category increasingly favored by modern Indian families seeking clean, conscious, and culturally rooted solutions. The Ayurvedic Sunscreen is available across online and retail platforms.
As awareness around children’s skin health continues to grow, ShuShu Babies’ latest innovation marks a significant step toward safer, more suitable sun protection for India’s youngest generation.
About ShuShu Babies
ShuShu Babies is an Indian baby and kids’ care brand focused on creating safe, gentle, and Ayurvedic-inspired products for babies and young children. The brand is driven by a commitment to quality, transparency, and the evolving needs of modern parents.
Visit the website for more details – https://www.shushubabies.com/products/ayurvedic-sunscreen-spf-30-for-babies-kids
