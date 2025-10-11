Sana Raees Khan Honoured with “Influential Leader – Pride of Maharashtra” Award

Sana Raees Khan, one of India’s most prominent and respected criminal lawyers, has been felicitated with the prestigious “Influential Leader – Pride of Maharashtra” Award by Herald Global, recognising her exemplary achievements and contributions to the field of law and beyond.

As the founder of SRK Legal, Sana has successfully represented clients in several high-profile and landmark cases, including the Aryan Khan drug case, the Indrani Mukerjea – Sheena Bora case, and matters involving members of the Nadiadwala family, among others. Known for her sharp legal acumen, fearless advocacy, and balanced approach, she has become a sought-after name in criminal law.

The award celebrates individuals who embody visionary leadership, integrity, and a commitment to societal progress values that align perfectly with Sana’s professional journey. Beyond her legal practice, she is also recognised for her articulate presence in the media and her commitment to upholding justice with integrity and compassion.

Her recognition as an influential leader reinforces her stature as one of Maharashtra’s most respected and dynamic professionals, whose work extends beyond the courtroom to positively impact society and inspire the next generation of leaders