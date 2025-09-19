Connect with us

SC-Approved SIT Report Finds No Wrongdoing in Vantara’s Animal Imports

Published

9 hours ago

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Supreme Court to examine allegations against Vantara, has reaffirmed the sanctuary’s commitment to world-class animal care and conservation. The SIT report highlights Vantara’s high standards in wildlife welfare, habitat management, and safety, confirming that the facility meets and sets global benchmarks in conservation practices. The review comes after concerns were raised regarding animal acquisition, management, and adherence to regulatory protocols, including the import and care of elephants and exotic species like the Spix Macaw.

The SIT confirmed that all animal acquisitions at Vantara were conducted in compliance with regulatory requirements. Their investigation cleared Vantara of any wrongdoing, confirming that export and import permits were valid and issued lawfully. The Spix Macaws, for example, were loaned to GZRRC as part of the ACTP conservation breeding program, aimed at reintroducing the species to its natural range. The SIT also noted that GZRRC has engaged with Brazilian authorities to facilitate this program, which is still in its preliminary stage. Importantly, the investigation found no illegality in Vantara’s actions concerning international animal transfers, putting to rest prior allegations.

In a further validation of Vantara’s standards, the independent body Global Human Society conducted a thorough site inspection and audit. The sanctuary was certified to meet internationally recognised standards of animal welfare and conservation and was awarded the ‘Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval’, providing independent confirmation of its exemplary care and conservation practices.  

The SIT also found that the allegations of misuse of carbon credits, water resources, or financial impropriety at Vantara were baseless. The SIT also pointed out that the accusations against statutory authorities, the court-appointed committee, and the courts were baseless. Vantara has faced judicial review several times, and these claims have always been dismissed. Continuing such speculative complaints would be unfair and a misuse of the legal process.

These findings and certifications underscore Vantara’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare, scientific conservation, and ethical practices. Backed by visionary leadership of Anant Ambani and a team of dedicated experts, Vantara continues to set a global benchmark in wildlife care and rehabilitation, ensuring a safe and thriving environment for all its residents.

vantara sit no wrongdoing
