James Warring on Why There Are Two Sides to Every Story — And the Truth Is Usually Somewhere in Between

There is an old saying that has stood the test of time, not because it is clever, but because it is true: there are two sides to every story. And yet, as James Warring observes, in an age where information travels faster than context, that simple truth has never been more relevant — or more routinely ignored.

Consider how easily a single narrative can take hold. A headline, a social media post, a secondhand account, and suddenly, a version of events becomes “the truth” in the minds of those who encounter it. What gets lost in that process is the recognition that every story has at least two perspectives, and that the gap between them is often where the real truth lives.

The way a story is told matters just as much as the story itself. There are ten ways to say the same thing, each carrying a different weight, a different implication, a different emotional charge. Tone, word choice, omission, and emphasis can transform an account of the same event into something nearly unrecognizable from one telling to the next. This is not always the result of malice; sometimes it is simply the product of perspective, memory, and the very human tendency to filter experience through personal bias.

This is precisely why rushing to judgment based on one side of a story is not just intellectually lazy; it can be genuinely harmful. When people accept a narrative at face value without asking whose perspective is missing, they risk perpetuating misunderstandings, damaging reputations, and reinforcing a kind of intellectual narrow-mindedness that closes the door on fairness before it ever has a chance to open.

The phrase “there are two sides to every story” is not simply a platitude. It is a call to intellectual humility. It asks people to pause before forming an opinion, to resist the pull of a compelling but incomplete account, and to recognize that the person or party being discussed deserves to be heard. Anyone who is quick to believe the worst about someone, without so much as considering that the story may be incomplete, is not exercising discernment. They are exercising prejudice.

This does not mean that all perspectives are equally valid or that wrongdoing should be excused in the name of balance. What it does mean is that fairness requires effort. It requires the willingness to ask questions, to sit with ambiguity, and to acknowledge that the full picture is rarely contained in a single account.

In practice, this looks like resisting the urge to share or act on information before understanding its full context. It looks like extending the same benefit of the doubt that one would hope to receive. And it looks like remembering that the truth — real, complete, and honest — is most often found not at one extreme or the other, but somewhere in the middle, waiting for those patient and open-minded enough to look for it.

The next time a story surfaces that seems clear-cut, certain, or easy to judge, it is worth asking: whose voice is missing from this? What has not been said? And what might the fuller picture reveal?

Because, in most cases, the answers to those questions change everything.