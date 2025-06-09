Google Doodle Celebrates Cordel Literature, a Popular Brazilian Literary Genre; Here are Some Interesting Facts

Today’s Google Doodle honors cordel literature, a popular literary genre in Brazil that consists of rhyming poems that are typically shown hanging from ropes and illustrated with woodcuts. This Doodle celebrates cordel, a form of narrative folk poetry that dates back to the 19th century and originated in northeastern Brazil. Cordel poems and songs are commonly performed at events such as festas juninas (June parties), large summer celebrations that bring entire towns together in Brazil.

Celebrating Cordel Literature Google Doodle

Cordel is typically performed aloud to preserve Brazil’s rich oral tradition and uses language that is simple enough for everyone to understand. Epic adventures, tragic love stories, historical narratives, social commentary, and folk heroes are some examples of story themes. In addition to being narrative in nature, cordel is printed onto chapbooks, which are small pamphlets that audience members can read and sing along with. The front cover of these vibrant chapbooks features unique black-and-white woodcut images.

Talented repentistas (performers) and cordelistas (authors) can display their work and abilities at Festas Juninas. Held in June to commemorate the start of summer, these local festivals invite artists to tell tales of farming, abundant harvests, and other facets of rural life. In addition to cordel, forró, a lively dance music style dominated by the accordion, is played at festas juninas. These parties also feature lots of delicious foods like pamonha (boiled sweet corn paste) and fun games like pescaria.

The artwork honors both of these rich, locally influenced Brazilian traditions by fusing the vibrant accordion music of festas juninas with the woodcut technique of cordel chapbooks.

Interesting Facts about Cordel Literature